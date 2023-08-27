NIT Registrar flags off e-bicycle race

Each team comprised three members, with one female student to ensure gender inclusivity, each equipped with an e-bike of varying battery life- 0%, 50% and 60%. This showcased not only the physical prowess but also the power of collaboration and effective planning among diverse groups.

Arshdeep Singh was the first to cross the finish line with all might, followed by Tawseef Assad and Sahil Kumar. However, the winning team will be decided by the cumulative score of all the team members.

On the occasion, Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his warmest congratulations to the participating students. He commended the students for embracing the opportunity to showcase their athletic prowess while promoting environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Highlighting the significance of their participation, he emphasized the fusion of innovation and sustainable mobility, underscoring the pivotal role such initiatives play in shaping a more eco-conscious future.

“The race demonstrated the enormous potential of e-bicycles in shaping the future of eco-conscious transportation,” he said.

Dr Saad Parvez also congratulated all the participants for their enthusiasm and athleticism and wished them the best for their future noble endeavours using innovative thoughts and techniques.

He also advocated for sustainable transportation solutions through entrepreneurship, technology and innovation with the ultimate goal of creating a greener and healthier future.

Dr. Saad said that the anticipation is built, and the atmosphere is charged with excitement as the event will soon be conducted at a university level.

“Innovation is the new normal where students must unleash their minds before doing things in a novel and exciting way,” he added.