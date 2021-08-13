NIT Srinagar hosts fit India freedom run at campus

According to a statement issued here, Prof. Sehgal said the aim of Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0 is to encourage people to take up fitness regimes such as sports, running in their daily lives, and attain freedom from laziness, obesity, anxiety, diseases, stress, etc.

“The campaign aims to motivate citizens to make a resolve to do a physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives and live by the motto ‘Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said the mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioral changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

Earlier the event was started 9 am in morning and around 100 participants participated in the event. Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' is a series of events organized by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. Later the Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a participation certificate to NIT Srinagar.