NIT Srinagar lifts All India Inter-NIT Faculty trophy

Srinagar, Dec 7: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Wednesday defeated NIT Uttarakhand by 26 runs in the finals of All India Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff Cricket Tournament at Sports Cricket Ground at Visvesvarya National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagpur.
The tournament was hosted by VNIT Nagpur and 20 NITs from across India participated in the mega event.
Earlier after winning the toss, NIT Uttarakhand decided to field first. On a tough surface, NIT Srinagar started well and scored 125/8 in 20 allotted Overs.
While chasing the target, NIT Uttarakhand made a shaky start and lost their 5 wickets quickly during the Powerplay and was eventually bundled out for 99 in 18.2 overs.
For NIT Srinagar, Captain Faisal Irshad (Dy Registrar Administration) played a vital knock of 36 and was the top scorer from the side. While Sohail Baba scored 22 runs and Dr Majid contributed with a quickfire 17 off 9 balls in the end.
In the bowling department, Mustafa Zargar took 3 wickets in his 4 Overs conceding only 13 runs. Mohsin Shabir and Dr Shakeel Waseem also chipped in with 2 wickets each.
During the post-match ceremony, Mustaf Zargar was declared man of the match. Captain Faisal Irshad (Dy Registrar Administration) was declared the best batsman of the tournament and Dr Shakeel Waseem was declared the best bowler of the tournament.