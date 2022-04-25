‘No bio-bubble for India’s home series against Proteas’

The IPL, which is also being played in a bio-bubble for the safety of the players and the officials, will end on May 29 and the BCCI does not want its players to move to another confined stay just after the conclusion of the league.

“If all goes well and things remain in control like it is right now, there will be no bio-bubbles and hard quarantine during the home series against South Africa,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.