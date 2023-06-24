North Campus KU organises Cross-Country Race

Srinagar, June 24: The Department of Management Studies (DMS), North Campus, University of Kashmir organised a Cross Country Race from Sonawar to Nehru Park via Shankaracharya Hills in Srinagar.
The race was flagged off by Director, North Campus Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai in presence of Coordinators of other departments of the Campus.
Around 100 students of the Department of Management Studies along with 15 nominated students of other departments participated in the Run.
All the faculty members of the Department and non-teaching staff of the North Campus assisted in successfully organising the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganie congratulated all the participants and assured them that the Campus is committed to develop required infrastructure for the overall development of students. He also exhorted upon the students to participate in all the upcoming sports and extracurricular events to maintain a good mental and physical health.
Prof Bashir also felicitated the participants and appreciated the members of Sports Club, DMS, North Campus DrViqar-u-Nissa, DrIdrees-Ul-Islam, DrSumaya, DrFeroz and DrShazia for coordinating the event successfully.
AuqibFayaz of IMBA 9th semester bagged first position while Syed Qamar of IMBA 4th semester and DawarMuneer of IMBA 7th semester bagged 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Also SaninaManzoor of IMBA 4th semester was first among the girls to complete the Cross Country Run.
The prize distribution ceremony for the event was held at the culmination of race during which Prof. Bashir Ahmad Ganai awarded trophies to winners and participation certificates to all the students who participated in the event.