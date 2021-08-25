North Kashmir Premier League| Victoria Kupwara-XI beat Affarwat-XI

Srinagar: Victoria Kupwara-XI beat Affarwat-XI in the match of North Kashmir Premier League at Baramulla on Tuesday.

Earlier Affarwat-XI won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 157 runs for the loss of seven runs in alloted 20 overs.

Irfaaq Khan scored 91 runs for them while Saleem scored 31 runs.

In reply Victoria Kupwara on the last ball of 20th over for the loss of seven wickets. Showkat Bhat ,Rayees Malik,Shahid Bashir made valuable contributions with the bat for them.

Showkat took three wickets for Victoria while Shahid and Rayees Malik took two wickets each.