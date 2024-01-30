Srinagar, Jan 30: In a thrilling match at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, the Kashmir University (KU) emerged victorious against Chandigarh University (CU), Mohali in the ongoing North Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament 2023-24.

Chandigarh University (CU) won the toss and chose to bat first scoring 112/10 in 19.1 overs.

Jaiveer and Harshdeep led the charge for Chandigarh University, each scoring 42 runs. However, Team KU’s bowling talent shone through, with Javed Ahmad (Jaddu) claiming 4 wickets and Mehran Nisar securing 3 wickets.

In response, Kashmir University successfully chased the target in 18.1 overs.

Wamiq Firdous emerged as the highest scorer, contributing 36 runs, while Yasir Hameed and Wahid Teeli added valuable runs with 21 and 16, respectively.

In a statement, while congratulating Team KU for the “splendid start” in the tournament, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan said: “Your hardwork and determination are commendable and I am confident you will continue to make our university proud,” adding that the team’s continued dedication will not only bring glory to the university but also inspire others.