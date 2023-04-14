Nurturing J&K talent is AIFF's priority: JKFA

AIFF Kalyan Chaubey and General Secretary Shahji Prabhakaran recently were in Kashmir and had meetings with LG J&K as well as JKFA officials.

"We highlighted the potential and talent that we have in our region and also discussed the challenges that we face in terms of infrastructure, resources, and support for the development of the sport," a statement issued by JKFA quoting its official Waseem Aslam reads.