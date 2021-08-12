NYKS to organise Fit India Freedom Run in J&K, Ladakh

State Director, NYKS, J&K and Ladakh Surinder Saini, informed that the participants from NYKS, NSS, NCC, BSG, Youth Clubs, NGOs, NYVs, Lions Club and Rotary Club will join in for Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

He further stated that the run will commence on August 13 and conclude on October 2.

“The aim is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Through this campaign, citizens will be given call to include physical activity at least 30 minutes daily in their lives,” he added.

Eminent persons and dignitaries will hoist the National Flag; sing national anthem and patriotic songs during the event. At least a programme in each week will be organised in different districts of J&K and Ladakh.

The first edition of the campaign was organised from August 15 to October 2, 2020. More than five crore people from Central, State departments and other organisations including Central Armed Forces, NGOs, Private Organisation, Schools, Individual, and Youth Clubs participated and covered around 18 crore kms distance.

Nationwide programmes will be virtually launched by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports S Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik on August 13 where organizations like BSF, CISF, CRPF, Railways, NYKS, ITBP, NSG, SSB would also join virtually from iconic locations across the country.