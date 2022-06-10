OASIS beat DPS, Burn Hall in YSS cricket tournament

Srinagar, June 10: The Under-17 age group cricket team of OASIS Higher Secondary Educational Institute has performed brilliantly in the Under-17 age group Inter-Zone cricket tournament conducted by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Srinagar.
In the match played on June 6 at SP College Ground Srinagar, OASIS beat Boys Higher Secondary School Pandrethan by seven-wicket.
In another match played on June 9 at SP College ground, OASIS beat Burn Hall School Srinagar by seven wickets. In the third match, OASIS went on to beat DPS Srinagar by four wickets.
Management of OASIS Higher Secondary Educational Institute along with teaching and non-teaching staff members has congratulated the team for its brilliant performance.