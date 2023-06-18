ODI WC Qualifier | Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure 8-wicket win over Nepal

Chasing a target of 291 runs, Ervine played a captain's knock through 121 not out off 128 balls while Williams slammed the fastest ODI knock by a Zimbabwe batter, being unbeaten on 102 not out off 70 balls to help the team get over the line with 35 balls to spare.

In the chase, Ervine added 45 runs with Joylord Gumbie, before the latter was adjudged lbw off Sompal Kami in the eighth over. Wesley Madhevere then joined forces with Ervine to keep the Zimbabwe chase on track, by adding 82 runs off 92 balls for the second wicket. But Nepal struck back in the 24th over when Gulsan Jha dismissed Madhevere for 32. At the halfway stage mark, the Chevrons were 131/2, with Ervine unbeaten on 62. The experienced duo of Williams and Ervine then took the attack to the Nepal bowlers, dispatching 77 runs between overs 26-35, especially taking the attack to leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.