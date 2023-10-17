ODI World Cup | ICC reprimands Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz for breach of Code of Conduct

New Delhi, Oct 17: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed an official reprimand to Afghanistan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz for abusing his bat and slamming it into a chair during their Men’s Cricket World Cup league match against England here on Sunday.
Gurbaz, who struck a half-century that set up his team's upset win against England, was penalised for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
The Afghanistan opener was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”