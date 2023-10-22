ODI World Cup | I’m optimistic about playing but not trying to rush it too: Travis Head

New Delhi: Australian left-hand batter Travis Head remains optimistic about his return to the Australian side against the Netherlands on Wednesday. As an injured left hand, which he carried against South Africa in September, halted his cricketing action for more than a month, Head eyes come back to the ground after a much-needed recovery period.

Meanwhile, Australia, cautious about his hand injury, have given Head time for a full batting session against the bowlers after only recently arriving in India.

Talking to ESPNcricinfo, Head was optimistic about playing against the Netherlands but Australia might plan him to play on Saturday against New Zealand. Head also talked about his recovery period and his practice as he hit the nets on Saturday.

"I had a really good hit yesterday, I think each session is getting better but again we've got to be mindful of the fact that I think it was five weeks [since the injury] a couple of days ago, and I sort of got told [around] that six-week mark,” Head told ESPNcricinfo.