ODI World Cup | ‘India set to play Pakistan on Oct 15’

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to come up with the schedule soon, most likely after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), after obtaining the formal approval from all concerned. As the host, the BCCI of course could have the final say on the dates and venues,” said the report.

The report also confirmed that Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the World Cup despite the standoff over Asia Cup, though it said few concerns have emerged. “Majorly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is understood to be having reservations over playing the big game against India in Ahmedabad and that could be one of the reasons, it is being assumed, why NajamSethi, the chairman of the PCB, visited the ICC office in Dubai over the last couple of days.”