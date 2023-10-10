ODI WORLD CUP | Malan, Topley star in England's big win over Bangladesh

Dharamshala: Reece Topley's sensational bowling followed by Dawid Malan's exceptional helped the defending champion England to secure a huge 137-run win over Bangladesh in their second 2023 ODI World Cup match here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, on Tuesday.

After putting to bat first, England posted 364/9, their third-highest total in World Cup, thanks to Malan's 140 runs from 107 balls, Joe Root's 82 off 68.

In reply, Bangladesh's batting fell apart, barring some brave batting from Litton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51), as they were all-out 227 in 48.2 overs. Topley was the destroyer-in-chief with a fine 4/43 in his quota of overs.

Chasing 365, Bangladesh had a dismal start as Topley showed top skill with the new ball to pick three crucial wickets in the Powerplay. Tanzid Hasan was the first to go, caught behind. The left-arm pacer then had Najmul Hossain Shanto off the very next ball. In the sixth over, he cleaned up skipper Shakib Al Hasan for merely one to derail the chase.