ODI World Cup Qualifier | Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs

At the halfway stage of the finale clash, it felt that Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winners, were some runs short after being bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs, with Sahan Arachchige’s 57 being the standout.

In reply, Madushanka rocked the Netherlands chase with 3-18, before Theekshana and Hasaranga took 4-31 and 2-34 respectively to bowl the Dutch out for 105 in 23.3 overs to end the tournament as winners in an unbeaten run in Zimbabwe.

Pushed into batting first, openers Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama had a 39-run opening partnership before the latter was caught brilliantly by short extra cover off Vikramjit Singh. His part-time pace did the trick again when Nissanka flicked one straight to fine-leg, with Aryan Dutt taking a fantastic catch.