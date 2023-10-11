ODI World Cup | Rohit Sharma's record-breaking century leads India to dominant victory over Afghanistan

The firework-filled innings saw records galore by Rohit Sharma, who became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in a World Cup (tied with David Warner at 19 innings each), surpassing Chris Gayle's record of most sixes (553), most centuries in a 50-over World Cup (7) and the fastest century by an Indian at the World Cup (63 balls) -- in that order -- during the course of his 31st ODI century.

Chasing the target, Rohit Sharma unleashed himself on the Afghan bowling line-up from the third over, when he clipped Fazalhaq Farooqi for a boundary through the square leg region. Faroozi faced the wrath of Rohit in his next two overs as the Indian opener shot him for two sixes and four boundaries while India crossed the 50-run mark by the beginning of the seventh over.