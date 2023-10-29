ODI World Cup | Shami, Bumrah star as India maintain unbeaten streak with 100-run win over England

England had scored 30 runs off their first 27 balls. Still, after that, Bumrah and Shami, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, blew them away with a fantastic show of accurate bowling to skittle the listless defending champions for 129 in 34.5 overs.

While Shami took 4-22, Bumrah was superb in 3-32. Kuldeep was great in 2-24 while Jadeja took 1-16 as England lost their fifth match in a row.

Chasing 230, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow got going by hitting five boundaries in 4.3 overs. But in an attempt to cut Jasprit Bumrah through the off-side, Malan could only get an inside edge shattering his stumps. The fans' voice grew louder on the very next ball as Bumrah trapped Joe Root plumb lbw with a skiddy delivery which kept low, with the batter burning a review.