ODI World Cup | Shubman Gill 99% available for India-Pakistan game: Rohit Sharma

“The bowlers have shown very good performances. Whether it is spinners or seamers, whenever they have got a chance to put pressure on the batsmen, they have done so. There were a few matches where we were put under pressure. Like Australia made 350 runs in Rajkot, we were put under pressure.”

“So, there are matches where you learn a lot of things. Our bowlers also learnt a lot from that game, what we did well and what we did not do well. Which we scored 350 runs. We talk about those things, like how to improve in that. In batting, I will say that all the batsmen have scored runs in the last 8 or 9 games we played.”

“From the top to the eighth position, all the batsmen have made runs. All in all, I think it's all about the rhythm. All the players are in a good rhythm and it is always nice to go into any World Cup game with that kind of rhythm and that confidence. So, I think, the momentum and rhythm that we are talking about, I think all the boys have it.”