ODI World Cup | Spinners rule the roost and throw challenges to teams in initial stage of tournament

As per the data from 15 matches of the tournament given to IANS by Cricviz, the official analytics provider of the World Cup, some patterns emerge: off-spin and orthodox spin are ruling the roost, followed by leg-spin and unorthodox spin.

If by 2020, wrwrist spinnersere calling the shots in ODIs, then the 2023 World Cup has seen off-spin and orthodox spin come back into the picture and take major space in it.

Till now, off-spinners have taken 27 wickets at an average of 39.22, with a strike-rate of 42.6 and an economy rate of 5.51 and a dot-ball percentage of 47.5%. On the other hand, orthodox spinners have taken 29 wickets at an average of 34.93, with a strike-rate of 40.4 and an economy rate of 5.18, plus a dot-ball percentage of 48.7.