ODI WORLD CUP | Sri Lanka outclass defending champions England

Bengaluru: Sri Lanka scored a minor upset in the World Cup and further opened up the tournament as they outclassed defending champions England to win by eight wickets.

A solid partnership based on half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama and a three-wicket haul by Lahiru Kamara paved the way for Sri Lanka's dominating victory in Bengaluru on Thursday.

England have now lost four of five games and are at the second-last spot in the points table.

Sri Lanka has moved to the fifth spot with two wins and four points. England appears to be virtually out of the tournament considering that India, South Africa, and New Zealand are in good form and Australia appears to have regained their form.

Chasing 157, Sri Lanka did not have a very good start as opener Kusal Perera was dismissed for just four runs by David Willey. Ben Stokes took a fine catch to dismiss him. They lost their first wicket at a score of nine.

Skipper Kusal Mendis also put up yet another disappointing performance as he went back to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs. Sri Lanka appeared were 23/2 in 5.2 overs.

Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama started to rebuild the innings and the fifty-run mark came in 8.5 overs and the 100-run mark in 16.2 overs.

Nissanka reached his half-century, his fourth successive in this tournament, in 54 balls and tied with legendary Kumar Sangakkara for the most successive fifty-plus scores for Sri Lanka in tournament history.

England simply had no answers to the batting as Samarawickrama also reached his half-century in 44 balls, his second successive in the tournament.

Nissanka sealed an eight-wicket win with a six in 25.4 overs. Nissanka (77* in 83 balls, seven fours and two sixes) and Samarawickrama (65* in 54 balls, six fours and a six) did not allow England bowlers to settle.