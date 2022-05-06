Olympian Arif Khan participates in ‘Meet The Champions’ campaign

Talking about this unique initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has today completed its 17th edition with nearly 200 students in the oldest school of the picturesque valley, the Indian Alpine Skier said, “The day when our Prime Minister launched the Fit India campaign, it was a clear indication for every Indian that he wants each one of us to have proper diet regularly and make fitness a part of our daily life.”

Stressing on the intake of a balanced diet, Arif added “Santulit Aahar (balanced diet) doesn’t mean you stop going to the nearby café but it’s just that anything you eat should be eaten in a balanced way.”