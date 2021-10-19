Once having cycled across 17 nations, 67-year-old Mayure on Mission Kashmir to Kanyakumari

From Delhi, Mayure will be heading to Gwalior followed by Nagpur and then off to Hyderabad. From Hyderabad, he will be reaching Bengaluru before the final stretch which consists of three cities --- Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram covering around 4,100 kms.

Mayure is expected to cover this distance in the next two months.

“I think age is just a number. It is very easy to give excuses to avoid difficult tasks. Cycling has been my passion right from childhood. It kept me healthy and busy at this age too,” said Mayure, who had some years back retired as Nayab Tahsildar of revenue department at DM’s office.

Asked how he manages his accommodation as there is a fair amount of expense associated with this kind of a journey across India.

“I have never taken money and mostly managed on my own. I have spent lot of nights at Gurdwaras and ate the langar food and at times stayed in Mandirs where I have survived on prasad. Some places where I have no option, I stay at budget hotels to cut costs. But this is my passion and I can’t ask for money from anyone,” said Mayure, who hails from a small town Buldana, which is 50 kms from Ajanta, Ellora Caves.