Open SnowShoe trials held in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Dec 29: The open SnowShoe selection trials for the National Championship and upcoming 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games were held in Gulmarg on Wednesday.
The trials were held in the senior category in both male and female sections. While there was an overwhelming response in the men's section, there was a very low turnout in the female section.
Trials were inaugurated by J&K SnowShoe Association President Tariq Ahmad Mir in presence of General Secretary Gulzar Khan, Executive Member Shabir Ahmad and known cyclist Akber Khan.
Trials were conducted under the overall supervision of NIS qualified athletic coach Tahir Ahmed.
In the men's section, Gulbadin Hekmatyar with the best timing emerged out as first position holder while Muzamil Hussain had second-best timing. Adil Fayaz had third-best timing.
In the girls section, Muskan Shaban qualified with the best timing while Afshana Zehra had second-best timing.
"It was open trials and qualification was based on the time trial. While we have the selected three for the Nationals and Games in men's section we have also kept seven on the waiting list. In female section only two qualified," Secretary of the Association Gulzar Khan said.
Later Association felicitated the Assistant Director of the Tourism Gulmarg, Dr Javid ur Rehman.