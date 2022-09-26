‘Our aim is to make J&K powerhouse of sports’

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that the present LG-led administration has given utmost priority to the sports sector and infrastructure of international and advanced standards is being established across Jammu and Kashmir to nurture the sports talent of youth.
The Advisor made these comments while flagging off the Jammu and Kashmir contingent for the 36th National Games to be held at Gujarat from September 29 to October 12.
Speaking during the flagging-off ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that National Games is one of the prestigious and major events of our National Sports Calendar and forms the core platform for sportspersons to prove their talent for international events.
The Advisor added that as many as 36 disciplines are being covered during the National Games and we are sure that our talented sportspersons will perform well and bring laurels for J&K and make us proud.
Highlighting the development of sports infrastructure, Advisor Bhatnagar said that LG, Manoj Sinha is taking a personal interest in the development of sports here and we are making all efforts to raise sports infrastructure and facilities of international standards. He asked the players to take due advantage of these facilities for excelling in their respective sporting fields.
Sharing his vision, Advisor Bhatnagar said, ‘we aim to make J&K home to athletes of the highest calibre, across a variety of sporting disciplines, and a preferred destination for organising national and international sporting events in near future’.
While assuring support to sporting community, the Advisor said that under My Youth My Pride, around 35 lakh youth are aimed to be engaged in sports activities and we aim to provide the best coaching to our sportspersons.
Advisor Bhatnagar also highlighted the role of sports associations in fostering the growth of sports and sporting talent across Jammu and Kashmir.
The Advisor on the occasion also extended wishes to the departing contingent on behalf of the LG, Shri Manoj Sinha and said that we are trying to make J&K a powerhouse of sports. ‘Our objective is that more players should qualify and participate in National level events’, Advisor Bhatnagar said
After the flagging-off ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with players and encouraged them to compete with utmost enthusiasm and determination and give their best ever performance.
Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, on the occasion said that in last National Games, the J&K contingent won four silver and eight bronze medals and this year our players are better prepared and eventually we are hoping for more medals this time.