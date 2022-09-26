‘Our aim is to make J&K powerhouse of sports’

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that the present LG-led administration has given utmost priority to the sports sector and infrastructure of international and advanced standards is being established across Jammu and Kashmir to nurture the sports talent of youth.

The Advisor made these comments while flagging off the Jammu and Kashmir contingent for the 36th National Games to be held at Gujarat from September 29 to October 12.

Speaking during the flagging-off ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that National Games is one of the prestigious and major events of our National Sports Calendar and forms the core platform for sportspersons to prove their talent for international events.

The Advisor added that as many as 36 disciplines are being covered during the National Games and we are sure that our talented sportspersons will perform well and bring laurels for J&K and make us proud.