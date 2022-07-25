Our focus is to develop quality cricketers: Majid Dar

Srinagar, July 25: The J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) Incharge Srinagar, Majid Dar a former Ranji Trophy player, has stated that the association’s main goal is to develop great players.
While its own JKCA talent hunt is ongoing in various age categories in both provinces of J&K, the JKCA recently forbade its registered players from competing in unofficial competitions throughout J&K.
The JKCA had made it known to the players selected for the talent quest to avoid participating in nearby unapproved events while being a member of the JKCA establishment.
As part of the talent hunt, the two-day format cricket tournament is going to start at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar on July 29 and the same event will start in Jammu province one or two days earlier.
The event involves Under-23 and senior category cricketers who have been distributed into five teams each in both provinces. Simultaneously four matches will be played with two in each province.
JKCA Srinagar InchargeMajid Dar termed the event as a historic one as it is after more than a decade that a multi-day cricket tournament is being held by JKCA.
“It is a historic achievement and when we launched this ongoing JKCA Talent tournament with our focus on conducting longer format events. It was the first time ever that Under-19 age group players played in a multi-day format event in J&K and it was a historic milestone. While senior cricketers used to play in multi-day format events but it will be after around 16 years that such an event is being held in J&K again,” Majid Dar said.
“Five teams each in both the provinces will clash against each other. Out of these teams, the best 15 players from each province would be selected who will then be part of the final between Jammu province and Kashmir province scheduled to be played in Srinagar from July 16 to 18,” Majid said.
Before the multi-day format event, JKCA as part of its talent hunt programme held 50-over tournaments for Under-19, 23 and senior age groups in both male and female sections. The tournaments turned out a major success with thousands of spectators witnessing the final played at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar.
Majid justified the JKCA order regarding the participation of its registered players in unauthorised leagues.
“Due to local low-quality matting cricket, the quality of our cricketers has got a major hit. Those players who hit centuries in these local leagues, struggle when they come to play in the stadium on real turf wickets against quality bowling. Keeping that in mind and to produce quality cricketers and improve the skill set of our players we have made this decision regarding registered players who are part of our talent hunt tournaments,” Majid said.
“We aren’t barring general cricketers or have banned any cricket event. We just want to protect our registered players. In these local leagues, the skill of a player gets a major hit and even there is a major chance of them getting injured thus hampering their chances of making it to the J&K team,” Majid further said.