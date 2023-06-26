Outsiders asked to use Amar Singh College playground after official hours

It has been observed that outsiders enter the college sports ground during official hours from the backside of the college which hinders our college boys and girls’ sports activities.

Accordingly, the public in general and residents in the vicinity of Amar Singh College in particular are informed through this notice that the college playground is meant primarily for bonafide students of Amar Singh College and as such no outsider will be allowed to use the playground during official time 9 am to 5 pm.