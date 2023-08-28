Over 200 athletes participate in Downtown Water Sports Championship

A statement said that the event, a collaborative effort between the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association and the Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism, Srinagar, successfully showcased the 9th Canoe Sprint Men’s and Women’s Championship, captivating participants and spectators alike with its vibrancy and passion.

Hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association, this championship brought together accomplished athletes and passionate water sports enthusiasts from across the valley. Over the course of two exhilarating days, starting on August 27th, the event featured around 50 races across the 50-meter and 100-meter categories, boasting the participation of over 200 individuals hailing from various corners of the Kashmir division.