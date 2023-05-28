Over 550 runners participate in 3rd edition of Patnitop Marathon

Patnitop: The third edition of the Patnitop Marathon organised here on Sunday witnessed the participation of more than 550 enthusiastic runners and fitness lovers who arrived at Patnitop from different parts of the country.

Known as India’s most beautiful hill race, Patnitop Marathon is an initiative of Iron Man Kapil Arora, an International Tri-Athlete, Ultramarathoner and Fit India ambassador, supported by Patnitop Development Authority, Directorate of Tourism Jammu, District Administration Ramban, Udhampur and Sky view by Empyrean, Patnitop.

Organised under ‘Visit Patnitop’ event series, the Marathon was held in four categories of the run viz, 21.09 KM, 10 KM, 5 KM and 1 KM. The 1 KM category was introduced this time for the kids. The participants were divided in age groups of 10-14 yrs, 14-18 yrs, 18-35 yrs, 35-45 yrs, 45-55 yrs and 55+ yrs.