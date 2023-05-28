Over 550 runners participate in 3rd edition of Patnitop Marathon

Patnitop: The third edition of the Patnitop Marathon organised here on Sunday witnessed the participation of more than 550 enthusiastic runners and fitness lovers who arrived at Patnitop from different parts of the country.
Known as India’s most beautiful hill race, Patnitop Marathon is an initiative of Iron Man Kapil Arora, an International Tri-Athlete, Ultramarathoner and Fit India ambassador, supported by Patnitop Development Authority, Directorate of Tourism Jammu, District Administration Ramban, Udhampur and Sky view by Empyrean, Patnitop.
Organised under ‘Visit Patnitop’ event series, the Marathon was held in four categories of the run viz, 21.09 KM, 10 KM, 5 KM and 1 KM. The 1 KM category was introduced this time for the kids. The participants were divided in age groups of 10-14 yrs, 14-18 yrs, 18-35 yrs, 35-45 yrs, 45-55 yrs and 55+ yrs.
The Half Marathon (21.097 KM) was flagged off by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Dr Vinod Kumar; Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur, Thakur Sher Singh; CEO PDA and Kapil Arora at 6 AM from Skyview Terrace Patnitop. They too ran along with the participants towards Nathatop.
Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu was also present on the occasion to participate in the run.
The participants of the other three categories were flagged off at 6:15, 6:30 and 7:00 AM, respectively.
Winding trails, scenic views and cool breeze all through the marathon route made it special for the participants across ages ranging from five to 60+ years, and coming from different states such as Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab.
In the 21.09 kms category, Akshay Sharma won the award for fastest Male runner, and Rimpy Sharma for fastest Female runner. In 10 kms category, Raghav Sharma won the award for fastest male runner, and Avny Lavasa, for fastest female runner. In 5 kms, Sunil Kumar was the fastest male runner, and Ayushi Gupta, the fastest female runner.
The event was supported and participated by some of the notable members of India’s runners’ community, including Ramanjeet Oberoi, who started his running journey at the age of 54 and has completed 140 marathons in the last 10 years, and Dr Pallavi Vengurlerkar, an Ironman athlete, an avid marathoner and Black Belt in Karate Martial Arts.