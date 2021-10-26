Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets

Sharjah: Pakistan registered their second consecutive win in the ICC T20 World Cup, beating New Zealand by five wickets in their Super 12 match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, New Zealand were restricted to 134 for eight. Pakistan completed the task with eight balls to spare and, in a way, exacted revenge for what they considered an off-field snub by the Kiwis in the run-up to the T20 showpiece.