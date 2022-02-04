Pakistan pacer Hasnain suspended for illegal bowling action

Umpires in Australia first reported Hasnain last month when he represented Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, but his bowling action was tested in Lahore as the fast bowler was due to fly back home in time to compete in the Pakistan Super League.

As per the illegal bowling action regulations, until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket, the PCB said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Hasnain has represented Pakistan in eight one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20s and has taken 29 wickets. He is considered to be among Pakistan's top young fast bowlers.

Hasnain took three wickets in three games for his franchise Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL, but was dropped for Thursday's game against Islamabad United which Quetta lost by 43 runs.