Pakistan win by 10 wickets

Dubai: Pakistan won their match against India by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.