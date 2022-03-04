Pant makes statement in Kohli’s landmark 100th Test

Mohali, Mar 4: Indian cricket's rapidly-rising box-office draw Rishabh Pant owned the centre-stage in ViratKohli's landmark 100th Test, hammering Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test here.
The 5000 odd spectators, who had come to watch Kohli perform on a grand stage, saw one of the most flamboyant batters in recent history make a mockery of an average Sri Lankan attack.
He was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner LasithEmbuldeniya (28-2-107-2), who was taken for 22 in one over.
The deathly silence after Kohli's shock exit for a well-made 45 was there for barely a second and half. Because at that point entered the stockily built 24-year-old from India's engineering city of Rourkee and that was followed by a deafening roar which showed his popularity.
On Kohli's day, he had completely overshadowed the legend.
And those who came for Kohli, decided to stay back and savourPant's mayhem as he started with a signature lofted six off Embuldeniya over mid-wicket fence.
Embuldeniya, who must have felt emboldened when he got one to turn a shade away and tickle Kohli's off-stump, didn't know what hit him.
In just over one and half session, Pant nearly reached his fourth hundred in Test cricket before veteran SurangaLakmal (1/63), in his last international series, breached his defence.
There were nine fours and four sixes in his 97-ball knock and one couldn't but feel for the young man who looked completely devastated after another near-miss, the fifth time that he has gotten out in the 90s.
The walk back to the pavilion took an eternity as it seemed that one would need someone to drag him out.