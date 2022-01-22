Pant rues lack of wickets and batting performance in the middle overs

Paarl, Jan 22: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday said the team could have batted better and didn’t get enough wickets in the middle overs during the second ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park on Friday.
Pant scored a career-best 85 but his effort went in vain as South Africa chased down 288 with 11 balls to spare and won the series with the final match in Cape Town on Sunday still to be played.
“I think we didn’t get enough wickets in the middle overs, which they (South Africa) got. I think it was the main difference between both matches. But we could have played a little better or as a batting unit, we could have batted much more better in the middle overs. That’s the turning point of the game I guess,” said Pant while replying to a question from IANS in the virtual press conference.
Talking about the change in the nature of the pitch, Pant remarked, “I think the track was slightly on the slower side. But at the same time, I think we had enough runs on board in both the innings, last match we chased, and this one, we batted first, the wicket was much better. For batting in the second innings, it became slower and slower as the game progresses. Today, it was the same but they batted well in the middle overs. That’s why they chased down the target today.”
Pant also had a 115-run partnership with captain KL Rahul to lift India from 63/2 but felt they could have batted for more time. After Pant and Rahul fell, India slipped to 207/5 in 37 overs.
“The only plan we had was to build a partnership there and take the game deep as much as possible. I thought me and KL, we had a good partnership in the middle. If we could have carried on with that partnership for a little longer, I think we would have got 15 runs more than we got today. From a partnership point of view, we batted well, both of us.”