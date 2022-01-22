Pant rues lack of wickets and batting performance in the middle overs

Pant scored a career-best 85 but his effort went in vain as South Africa chased down 288 with 11 balls to spare and won the series with the final match in Cape Town on Sunday still to be played.

“I think we didn’t get enough wickets in the middle overs, which they (South Africa) got. I think it was the main difference between both matches. But we could have played a little better or as a batting unit, we could have batted much more better in the middle overs. That’s the turning point of the game I guess,” said Pant while replying to a question from IANS in the virtual press conference.