Para Athlete Chandeep Singh calls on LG Sinha

While interacting with the young Para Athlete, the Lt Governor observed that J&K Sports Policy 2022 aims to further promote sports in the UT by developing sports infrastructure and incentivizing sportspersons with special emphasis on meeting the needs of specially-abled sportspersons. The Lt Governor appreciated the performance of the Para Athlete at 9th World Para-Taekwondo Championships and assured him all support from the UT administration. He asked him to continue his training for delivering his best performances in future events.