Para Athlete Chandeep Singh calls on LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 5:Para Athlete S. Chandeep Singh today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
The Lt Governor congratulated Chandeep Singh for bringing laurels to J&K by winning a Silver medal in the Men’s plus 80 kg event at the 9th World Para-Taekwondo Championships held in Istanbul, Turkey on 11th-12th December 2021. During his meeting, the Para Olympic expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for approving J&K Sports Policy 2022.
While interacting with the young Para Athlete, the Lt Governor observed that J&K Sports Policy 2022 aims to further promote sports in the UT by developing sports infrastructure and incentivizing sportspersons with special emphasis on meeting the needs of specially-abled sportspersons. The Lt Governor appreciated the performance of the Para Athlete at 9th World Para-Taekwondo Championships and assured him all support from the UT administration. He asked him to continue his training for delivering his best performances in future events.