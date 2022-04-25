Para-athlete Rajinder Singh bags gold for J&K

Srinagar, Apr 25: Bringing laurels, the special Para-athlete Rajinder Singh has bagged a gold medal for J&K in the National Boccia Championship.
Rajinder Singh who hails from PethGhamGadporaTral has been stuck in a wheelchair for the last 22 years due to Spinal Cord Injury. Despite not being able to walk, Rajinder Singh has kept himself active in sports and social activities.
In the recently held 6th National Para Boccia Championship Rajinder bagged a gold medal for J&K. He bagged gold in the BC5 category. The event was held at Chitkara University Chandigarh.
“I am happy to bag a gold medal for J&K at the National level. I have been working hard and trying my best to do something for J&K. I finally managed to bag gold,” Rajinder said.
“I will continue working hard and will try to bring laurels for J&K at the International level,” he said.
Rajinder has previously represented India in the Para South Asian Chess Championship. He has also been awarded the State award in 2014 for the Social Activity.
“For a person who is unable to walk due to Spinal cord injury, it is not easy to carry on with such activities. But didn’t lose heart and told myself that I can still achieve many things. It is due to my willpower and dedication that I have been able to do this,” he added.