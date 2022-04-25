Para-athlete Rajinder Singh bags gold for J&K

Rajinder Singh who hails from PethGhamGadporaTral has been stuck in a wheelchair for the last 22 years due to Spinal Cord Injury. Despite not being able to walk, Rajinder Singh has kept himself active in sports and social activities.

In the recently held 6th National Para Boccia Championship Rajinder bagged a gold medal for J&K. He bagged gold in the BC5 category. The event was held at Chitkara University Chandigarh.