Para Sports week conducted by DYSS begins

Srinagar, May 1: Department of Youth Services and Sports is celebrating Para Sports Week from May 1.
The week-long celebrations will include activities like Chess,Carom Badminton, Tug of War, Recreational Activities .
“During this week, Specially Abled Persons can showcase their talents, inspiring others and breaking stereotypes associated with disabilities. The event can also serve as a platform for promoting inclusivity in sports and encouraging the integration of Specially Abled persons into mainstream sporting event,” statement said.