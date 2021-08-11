Paralympic logo to replace Olympic rings in Tokyo

The giant floating rings monument set on a concrete platform at Odaiba Marine Park will be replaced by the 'Three Agitos' symbol, coloured red, blue, and green encircling a single point on a white field of the Tokyo Paralympics, scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5. The Olympic monument, around 32.6 meters wide, 15.3 meters high and weighing 69 tons, was first unveiled in January 2020.

Lit up at night, the giant Olympics rings played a key role in creating momentum for the Tokyo Olympics, which started on July 23 and ended on August 8.