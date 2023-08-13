Paristaan Underwater Sports Championship concludes

A statement said that during 2-day competition, Swim N Survive Society organised around 10 events including 50M Fun Race (U-6 Boys), 50M Open Water (U-12 Boys), 50M Fun Race (U-12 Boys), 100M Open Water (U-16 Boys), 100M Fun Race (U-16 Boys), 50M Fun Race (U-12 Girls), 50M Open Water (U-12 Girls), 500M Open Water, 200M Fun Race (Senior Men), 100M Open Water (U-16 Girls) in which around 120 swimmers took part.

Aijaz Ahmad Khan (Paristaan) was the Chief guest on the occasion of the valedictory function. It was also attended by Dr Riaz Ahmad Sofi (Paediatrician), SNSS-K Working President Haji Shakeel Ahmad Shah and Vice President Dr Sheikh Tariq, noted Swimming Expert Riyaz Wani, Secretary SNSS-K Yasir Makhdoomi, Swimming Experts of SNSS-K includes, Zahid Iqbal, Mudasir Jeelani Chasti, Sheikh Rashid Fayaz, Muneeb Shafat, Mohsin Fayaz, Nasir Majeed Wani.