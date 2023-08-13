Paristaan Underwater Sports Championship concludes

Srinagar, Aug 13: Swim N Survive Society Kashmir concluded the two-day Paristaan Underwater Sports Championship today.
A statement said that during 2-day competition, Swim N Survive Society organised around 10 events including 50M Fun Race (U-6 Boys), 50M Open Water (U-12 Boys), 50M Fun Race (U-12 Boys), 100M Open Water (U-16 Boys), 100M Fun Race (U-16 Boys), 50M Fun Race (U-12 Girls), 50M Open Water (U-12 Girls), 500M Open Water, 200M Fun Race (Senior Men), 100M Open Water (U-16 Girls) in which around 120 swimmers took part.
Aijaz Ahmad Khan (Paristaan) was the Chief guest on the occasion of the valedictory function. It was also attended by Dr Riaz Ahmad Sofi (Paediatrician), SNSS-K Working President Haji Shakeel Ahmad Shah and Vice President Dr Sheikh Tariq, noted Swimming Expert Riyaz Wani, Secretary SNSS-K Yasir Makhdoomi, Swimming Experts of SNSS-K includes, Zahid Iqbal, Mudasir Jeelani Chasti, Sheikh Rashid Fayaz, Muneeb Shafat, Mohsin Fayaz, Nasir Majeed Wani.
Speaking on the occasion, Aijaz Ahmad Khan congratulated all the winners and runners-up and appreciated the efforts of Swimming experts of Swim and Survive Society Kashmir for providing training in the wee hours of the morning despite their busy schedules”.
Junaid Shafi Sofi was declared the best Swimmer while Saqlaan Ahmad and Ayaan Banday were declared disciplined swimmers. Ahmad Sumair Kathwari was the youngest swimmer while Retired JE of R&B Department Er. Mushtaq Ahmad Wani was the Veteran Swimmer of the Championship.
SNSS-K President Syed Shahid Afzal Zadie hailed the efforts of all swimmers for competing in the event with enthusiasm.
The society presented a vote of thanks to the Department of Tourism, Swimming Experts, Officials and Sponsors for their support. The event was sponsored by Paristaan The Bridal Lounge, organised by Swim N Survival Society Kashmir and was supported by Underwater Sports Association of J&K. Media partner Media Line Advertising, the statement said.