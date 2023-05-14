Parvez Rasool emerges as highest wicket-taker in Dhaka Premier Division League

When two clubs at the top of the standings faced off against one another in the league's last game, it resembled a championship game. The outcome of the game would determine who won the league. By four wickets, Abahani defeated Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the nail-biting final over.

Batting first Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club scored 282 for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 50. After middle order failure, Parvez Rasool once again came to the rescue of his side scoring quick-fire 42 runs from 37 deliveries.