Parvez Rasool emerges as highest wicket-taker in Dhaka Premier Division League

Srinagar, May 14: Parvez Rasool, a cricketer from J&K, shone on the last day of the Dhaka Premier Division League with both bat and ball, but Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club couldn't prevent Abahani Ltd from winning the championship.
When two clubs at the top of the standings faced off against one another in the league's last game, it resembled a championship game. The outcome of the game would determine who won the league. By four wickets, Abahani defeated Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the nail-biting final over.
Batting first Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club scored 282 for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 50. After middle order failure, Parvez Rasool once again came to the rescue of his side scoring quick-fire 42 runs from 37 deliveries.
In reply, Abahani Ltd achieved a target in 49.2 overs for the loss of six wickets. Parvez Rasool was again the pick of the bowlers for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. The former J&K skipper took two wickets in his 10-over quota. He also picked the prized scalp of Pakistan International Khushdil Shah.
Though Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club missed the title by a whisker, Parvez Rasool went on to bag the highest wicket-taker of the league award. He was awarded Bangladeshi Taka two lakhs. Parvez Rasool took 33 wickets in the league with an average of 17. He was also brilliant with the bat scoring 257 runs with the highest of an unbeaten 63.
With India cricketers not allowed by BCCI to play in foreign T20 leagues, Parvez has been a regular part of Bangladesh's premier List A league from last many years now. He has a very good track record in the league and remains in high demand among the teams.
"Alhamdulillah, it has been a brilliant tournament for me. It would have been nicer if we would have lifted the title. Failed to cross the last hurdle. All season we played brilliant cricket but just a few moments in the last game cost us the title," Parvez Rasool said.
"As there is not much cricket back home at this time of the season, Dhaka League has been serving me well to prepare for the season over the years. I am in good touch and looking forward to doing well in the upcoming Domestic season, " he said.