Parvez Rasool left out of J&K Ranji Trophy squad

Srinagar: After dropping him from the one-day tournament squad, the International cricketer and former skipper Parvez Rasool has now been left out of the J&K Ranji Trophy squad by the J&K Cricket Association.

The squad for the first two matches of the tournament has been finalised and it misses the name of Parvez Rasool.

It is the first time in his career that the former J&K skipper has been dropped out of the Ranji Trophy squad.

Earlier he was left out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy One Day tournament but it was expected that Parvez would be included in the Ranji Trophy team.