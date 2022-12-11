Parvez Rasool left out of J&K Ranji Trophy squad

Srinagar: After dropping him from the one-day tournament squad, the International cricketer and former skipper Parvez Rasool has now been left out of the J&K Ranji Trophy squad by the J&K Cricket Association.
The squad for the first two matches of the tournament has been finalised and it misses the name of Parvez Rasool.
It is the first time in his career that the former J&K skipper has been dropped out of the Ranji Trophy squad.
Earlier he was left out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy One Day tournament but it was expected that Parvez would be included in the Ranji Trophy team.
Parvez Rasool was the highest wicket-taker for J&K in the last Ranji Trophy with 16 wickets in 3 matches and had contributed with the bat as well.
As per sources Parvez was not even called for the camp that was held in Jammu.
J&K is scheduled to play its first match against defending champions Madhya Pradesh from December 13 to 16 at GGM Science College Ground, Jammu.
Shubham Pundir will continue to lead the team replacing Ian Dev Singh, who was the captain during the last Ranji season.