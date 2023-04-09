Parvez Rasool shines in Dhaka Premier League

Srinagar: International cricketer and former Ranji Trophy skipper of J&K Parvez Rasool has taken Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League by storm with his brilliant performances.

Parvez Rasool has so far emerged as the top wicket-taker in the league and has also been brilliant with the bat for his team Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

The star cricketer from J&K has already bagged three Player of the Match awards in the eight matches played.

He has been brilliant with both bat and ball in the league for his side, helping Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club to win seven out of eight matches played.

The league that witnesses the participation of International cricketers of Bangladesh is the premier 50-over format competition in the Country.

It also allows the participation of outside Country International stars and Parvez Rasool has been playing in it from last more than five seasons.

In the eight matches so far, Parvez Rasool has taken 19 wickets with an average of 14 and a miser economy of 3.9. That places him on top of the wicket-takers list. The former IPL star has also shined with the bat scoring 152 runs. His highest score so far has been 63 runs against Mohammedan Club in which he also took two wickets. His best bowling figure has been four wickets against his former club Gazi Group. The match also saw Parvez scoring an unbeaten 48.