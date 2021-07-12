ParvezRasool calls on DDC Anantnag, discusses promotion of cricket in district

Anantnag: National cricketer ParvezRasool on Monday called on District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, DrPiyushSingla and apprised him about the status and development of the sport in the district.

On the occasion, thorough deliberations and discussions for promoting cricket among youth besides inculcating professional temperament in them were held.

The DDC hailed the cricketer for his overall role in developing the sport and impressed upon him to continue his efforts of providing the local youth with technical and professional support to improve their abilities. He called for availing proper platform and opportunities to the youth so that they showcase and develop their talent and skills.