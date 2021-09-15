Pedal For Peace Cycle Race | ADGP Armed reviews preparations

The event is scheduled to be held on September 19.

The concerned nodal officers nominated for various activities of the event briefed the ADGP about the arrangements made by them in their respective assignments, a Police handout said.

During the meeting, the ADGP Armed emphasized on foolproof arrangements in terms of security, traffic management, transportation, accommodation and first aid etc. for the participants.

As part of the 75th AzadiKaAmritMahotsav being held throughout the Country, Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing a Sports event Cycle Race- Pedal for Peace in collaboration with J&K Cycling Association Srinagar at Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar on September 19 under its Civic Action Programme.

During the meeting the ADGP discussed in threadbare responsibilities that have been entrusted to various committees, sub-committees set up for the smooth conduct of the event.

Appealing the people of Kashmir, especially the youth to participate in full strength, the ADGP Armed said that people interested in participating in the event can register themselves at the registration counters established at Police Golf Course Srinagar, Nehru Park Srinagar, S.K Indoor Sports Complex & Kashmir University.