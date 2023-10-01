PEDALING DREAMS | Shakir’s Journey from School Desks to Srinagar-Gurez Cycling Adventure

Bandipora: In the tranquil village of Shahpora, nestled deep within the remote and picturesque Gurez Valley, a young boy's unwavering love for education ignited a spark that would set him on an extraordinary journey.

Shakir Bashir Shah, a determined 17-year-old, yearned to attend school, which lay two challenging kilometres away from his home. It was this burning desire for learning that compelled him to turn to his father with a heartfelt request: a bicycle that would bridge the gap between his village and his dreams.

Little did Shakir know that this humble daily commute would evolve into a remarkable passion for cycling, propelling him towards an incredible adventure that would captivate hearts and inspire many.

The 17-year-old had no notion that his daily routine would make him a cycling aficionado or that one day he would pedal all the way from Srinagar to Gurez and back since pedalling had become his passion. Although many adventure tourists have been visiting the Gurez Valley lately to enjoy its scenic beauty and colourful landscape, Shakir is arguably the ‘youngest’ cyclist to have accomplished this feat at his age.