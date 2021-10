Srinagar: In the ongoing Pele of Kashmir football tournament, one match was played at Eidgah playing field here on Tuesday.

In the match, Qamarwari FS clashed with Hamdaniya FC . Qamarwari FC emerged winners by 2-0 goals. Imran and Azain were the scorers for the winning team.The event is being organised by the Player Welfare Forum Eidgah in memory former football of J&K , late Farooq Ahmad who was known as Pele of Kashmir.