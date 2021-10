Srinagar: In the ongoing Pele of Kashmir league cum knockout football tournament one match was played at Eidgah playing field here on Thursday.

In the match Old City FC clashed with Hamdaniya FC. The match turned out as a goalless draw.

The tournament is being organised by Welfare Forum Eidgah in collaboration with J&K Football Association. It is being held in memory of former footballer of J&K Late Farooq Ahmad who was known as Pele of Kashmir.