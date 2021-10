Srinagar: On the second day of the Pele of Kashmir knockout football tournament one match was played at Eid Gah playing field here on Wednesday.

The match was played between Musuada Foundation FC and Fort View FC. Musuada Foundation emerged the winner by 1-0. Nazim was the scorer for the winning side.

The tournament is being organised in memory of late Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a former footballer J&K State who was popularly known as Pele of Kashmir.