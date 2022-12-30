PELE, the legend who made football ‘the beautiful game’ is no more

Mumbai: Called by various names such as ‘Gasolina’, ‘The Black Pearl’ and ‘O Rei’ (The King), the nickname that stuck like glue to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who, as ‘Pele’, became the greatest footballer the world has ever known.

It is with that name he left the world as the most cherished and loved sports star we have ever seen.

Pele, 82, passed away in a private hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after spending nearly a month, battling complications related to advanced cancer.

He had a colon tumour removed in September 2021 and neither his family nor doctors, specify whether it had spread to other organs. He was recently under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunction”.