Pencak Silat Championship | BNMP School bags 6 gold, 8 silver medals

Srinagar, June 19: In its maiden participation in district level PencakSilat Championship, the Baba Naseeb-ud-Din Memorial Public School SangamEidgah Srinagar won 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 18 Bronze Medals.
A statement issued here said that the event was organised by District Srinagar PencakSilat Association in collaboration with PencakSilat Association of J&K under the aegis of J&K Sports Council in Indoor Stadium, LalChowk.
Many reputed schools of district Srinagar participated in the competition. The students of Baba Naseeb-ud-Din Memorial Public School participated for the first time in such an event and performed beyond the expectations of School management and teachers, the statement said.
The School Management has praised the physical education teacher Parvez Ahmad and his team for training the students within just twenty sessions for the event.